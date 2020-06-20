Family of North Avondale shooting victim urge community to find peace

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Cincinnati’s latest homicide victim is calling for peace within the community after an aspiring music producer was killed early Saturday in North Avondale.
Described by his aunt as a, “very delightful, young, vibrant young man with a lot of ambition and goals,” Christopher Contreras, 20-years-old, was found with fatal gunshot wounds not long after 12 a.m. Saturday on Reading Road, police say.
The victim’s family tells FOX19 NOW he was a young musician, who loved to make his own music.
On top of creating music, his family says he was going to school at Cincinnati State with the intention of transferring to the University of Cincinnati.
He wanted to become a music producer, but his family says he also enjoyed designing shoes.
Less than 24 hours after Contreras was killed, his family has a message for the community:
“Just stop all the killing. It’s bad enough that we have to deal with what we have to deal with as a people.”
They also have a message for the person or people responsible for the death of their loved one.
“Whoever took his life, they’re never going to be good,” Ariss Payne, Contreras’ cousin, says. “God is never going to be looking out for them because they took one of the most vibrant energies off this earth.”
Contreras’ family tells FOX19 NOW they are trying to put together a vigil to honor him but to also call for peace in the community.
