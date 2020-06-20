Free Fishing Days and Father’s Day weekend has lakes and rivers busy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This weekend is not only the first weekend of summer, but it is also a free fishing weekend in Ohio.
These are designated weekends by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources which allows anyone 16 and older to fish on public waters without a license. Those under 16 never need a license.
There were plenty of people at Winton Woods soaking in the sun and casting their lines.
But most importantly, they were making memories with their family.
Carl Schlomer, of Michigan, is camping here with his family.
After a previous trip himself to Winton Woods, he decided to bring the whole family including his granddaughter and her cousin.
“We’ve been paddle boating already,” says Brianna Williams, “It was a lot of work.”
If fishing does not float your boat, there is plenty more to do outside in the Tri-State area.
Free Fishing Days continues Sunday on Father’s Day. It includes all public waterways, Lake Erie, and the Ohio River.
