How to make chicken club flatbread for Father’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One Father’s Day idea is to make a delicious, yet simple chicken club flatbread by D.I.Y. chef, Allison Schulte.
Ingredients (serves 2):
- 2 Chicken Breasts, cut into bite size pieces
- 1 packages of Naan, mini size
- 1 12 oz package of bacon, cooked and crumbled (real bacon bits are a substitute)
- 1 package of cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 bunch of arugula
- Swiss cheese, either shredded or cut into stripes
- Ranch or Chipotle mayo for topping
Directions:
- Heat a medium sized pan over medium high heat. Add a tablespoon of oil. Add chicken to the pan, sprinkling with salt and pepper. Stir occasionally, 5-6 minutes, or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove the pan for heat and set aside.
- Line a baking sheet with foil. arrange flatbreads flat side up. Turn the oven on broil. Put the flatbreads in the oven for one to two minutes. Keep a close eye on them as they can burn easily. Remove them from the oven and using tongs, flip each flatbread.
- Assemble the flatbreads, putting first the chicken, then the bacon and cheese. Return the flatbreads to the oven for another two to four minutes to melt the cheese. After they come out of the oven, top with tomatoes, arugula, and ranch or chipotle mayo.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.