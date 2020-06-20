Impairment possible factor in crash that killed pedestrian, CPD says

Pedestrian fatally struck in West End
By Jared Goffinet | June 20, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 6:43 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say impairment could be a factor in Friday’s crash that resulted in a pedestrian being killed.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD), Kenneth Hooper, 63-years-old, died after he was hit by a car being driven by Tawanna Williams, 36-years-old.

Police say Hooper was trying to cross West Eighth Street when he was hit by Williams’ vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Hooper was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but later died from the injuries he suffered when he was hit, according to CPD.

Williams only had minor injuries from the crash, CPD said.

Police say impairment is a possible factor in this crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.

