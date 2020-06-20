Impairment possible factor in crash that killed pedestrian, CPD says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say impairment could be a factor in Friday’s crash that resulted in a pedestrian being killed.
According to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD), Kenneth Hooper, 63-years-old, died after he was hit by a car being driven by Tawanna Williams, 36-years-old.
Police say Hooper was trying to cross West Eighth Street when he was hit by Williams’ vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Hooper was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but later died from the injuries he suffered when he was hit, according to CPD.
First Report | Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in West End, police say
Williams only had minor injuries from the crash, CPD said.
Police say impairment is a possible factor in this crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.