Man shot and injured at The Banks, police say
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that happened at The Banks Saturday morning. (Source: WVUE)
By Natalya Daoud | June 20, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated June 20 at 10:54 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that happened at The Banks Saturday.

Officers say the shooting happened in Smale Park at Joe Nuxhall Way and Mehring Way on the sidewalk around 4 a.m.

One victim, Jeremiah Hamilton, 23, was shot in the groin/lower abdomen, police said.

Officers say Hamilton walked up to Joe Nuxhall Way and then collapsed at Joe Nuxhall Way and Freedom Way. A passerby then found him on the sidewalk and called police.

Police arrived at the crime scene and recovered the shell casings.

The injuries are non-life threatening, officers said.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

