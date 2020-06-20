Man shot and injured at The Banks, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that happened at The Banks Saturday.
Officers say the shooting happened in Smale Park at Joe Nuxhall Way and Mehring Way on the sidewalk around 4 a.m.
One victim, Jeremiah Hamilton, 23, was shot in the groin/lower abdomen, police said.
Officers say Hamilton walked up to Joe Nuxhall Way and then collapsed at Joe Nuxhall Way and Freedom Way. A passerby then found him on the sidewalk and called police.
Police arrived at the crime scene and recovered the shell casings.
The injuries are non-life threatening, officers said.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.