St. Bernard police search for suspect in May armed robbery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -St. Bernard police are searching for a suspect they say is involved in an armed robbery.
On May 28, a man was out for a late-night walk on Tower Avenue when two men in dark hoodies, pulled tightly around their faces, pulled a gun on the victim, officers said.
Police say one of the suspects pulled a compact black gun on the victim, and both men forced the victim to drive them to a nearby ATM, where they made the man withdraw cash from his account.
Police say the suspects reportedly made the victim make a few other stops before forcing the victim to drop them off just west of I-75, which is where they disappeared into the night.
Both both men are 5 feet and 11 inches tall. One of them weighs about 170 pounds, and the other is “substantially larger,” police said.
The person pictured is a person of interest in this offense, and police say there are multiple offenses linked to this suspect.
Anyone who recognizes the person of interest is asked to contact the St. Bernard Police Department at (513) 242-2727.
