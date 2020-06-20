Storm chances Sunday and beyond

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s officially summer! The Summer Solstice happened at 5:43pm Saturday. The high for the first day of summer was 91 which is our second 90-degree day so far this year. The other time we hit 90, it was also 91 on June 6th. It has also been a humid day. Overnight will be dry with muggy conditions again. Low 69.
Father’s Day will be warm early with the chance for storms arriving in the afternoon. Storms are not expected to be severe but be aware of lightning. High 87.
Rain chances will continue through early Wednesday with drier weather by the middle of the week. Highs will return to near normal (83) by Tuesday. The warm and humid weather returns for the weekend.
