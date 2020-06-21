Free COVID-19 testing at the Lincoln Heights Health Center

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Healthcare Connection Incorporated at the Lincoln Heights Health Center on Steffan Avenue will be offering free COVID-19 testing for Hamilton County residents and medical staff starting Sunday.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in the southwestern part of Ohio. The counties with increasing cases include:
- Warren
- Montgomery
- Green
- Clark
- Hamilton
Gov. DeWine says that due to the increase in cases, pop-up testing sites will appear.
Lincoln Heights Medical Center will offer free testing from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. most Sundays until Aug. 16.
Those who want to get tested must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Make an appointment by calling 513-588-3623.
- Stay in the car
- Wear a mask
Officials say patients will get their test results back a couple of days after taking the test.
