Free COVID-19 testing at the Lincoln Heights Health Center

COVID-19 testing in Lincoln Heights
By Alison Montoya | June 21, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 9:12 AM

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Healthcare Connection Incorporated at the Lincoln Heights Health Center on Steffan Avenue will be offering free COVID-19 testing for Hamilton County residents and medical staff starting Sunday.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in the southwestern part of Ohio. The counties with increasing cases include:

  • Warren
  • Montgomery
  • Green
  • Clark
  • Hamilton

Gov. DeWine says that due to the increase in cases, pop-up testing sites will appear.

Lincoln Heights Medical Center will offer free testing from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. most Sundays until Aug. 16.

Those who want to get tested must:

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Make an appointment by calling 513-588-3623.
  • Stay in the car
  • Wear a mask

Officials say patients will get their test results back a couple of days after taking the test.

