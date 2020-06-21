HealthCare Connection, TriHealth to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Lincoln Heights Health Center

“Numbers from the CDC indicate that some of the populations we serve have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said Founder and CEO of THCC, Dolores Lindsay. “We believe that everyone deserves quality health care, regardless of where you live, how much you earn, and whether you have medical coverage. By making COVID-19 testing more widely available, we can quickly address any positive cases and slow down the spread everywhere, especially in our higher-risk groups.”