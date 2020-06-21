HealthCare Connection, TriHealth to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Lincoln Heights Health Center

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -The HealthCare Connection and TriHealth are offering drive-through COVID-19 testing for Hamilton County residents and medical staff at the Lincoln Heights Health Center starting Sunday.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in the southwestern part of Ohio. The counties with increasing cases include:
- Warren
- Montgomery
- Green
- Clark
- Hamilton
Gov. DeWine says that due to the increase in cases, pop-up testing sites will appear.
Lincoln Heights Medical Center will offer testing from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. June 21, June 28, July 12, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 16. On Sunday, Aug. 9, the testing will take place at the new Mt. Healthy Family Practice Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who want to get tested must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Bring a photo ID and insurance card
- Make an appointment by calling 513-588-3623.
- Stay in the car
- Wear a mask
“Numbers from the CDC indicate that some of the populations we serve have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said Founder and CEO of THCC, Dolores Lindsay. “We believe that everyone deserves quality health care, regardless of where you live, how much you earn, and whether you have medical coverage. By making COVID-19 testing more widely available, we can quickly address any positive cases and slow down the spread everywhere, especially in our higher-risk groups.”
“This is a situation where we feel we could help make a difference for residents of the Lincoln Heights and Mt. Healthy communities,” said President of TriHealth Physician Partners and Chief Medical Officer of TriHealth Ambulatory Services, Bryan Strader. “More testing means more people can get the care they need if any of those tests come back positive.”
Lab fees will be paid for by the THCC for those who do not have medical insurance, health care officials.
Officials say patients will get their test results back a couple of days after taking the test via telephone or email.
