Man dies in Mt. Auburn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man died in an Mt. Auburn shooting Sunday morning, police said.
Officers say they were dispatched around 1:30 for a shooting in the 200 block of McGregor Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Metz, 37, shot, police said.
Police say Metz was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers do not have a suspect yet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.
