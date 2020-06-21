Newport Aquarium reopens Monday with new requirements

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The Newport Aquarium says it will open its doors Monday to annual pass holders but masks will be required.
After closing their doors due to COVID-19 they will be slowly reopening, with further safety protocols the aquarium announced.
The aquarium says they will be open to non-pass holders on Thursday.
There will be a limit to the number of people in the building at a time, according to Executive Director David Rose.
“A big one would be limiting the amount of people that we have in the building, so we want to make sure that we are practicing the appropriate social distancing,” says Ross. “In addition to that, we will be requiring our guests to wear masks, along with our employees. We will be doing touchless temperature checks to make sure that everybody coming into our building is fever free. Reservation systems as well so people can choose the specific date and time they get to visit the aquarium.”
Those visiting the aquarium will be required to wear masks as well as the staff, temperatures will be checked at the door and reservations will be required for guests to attend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.