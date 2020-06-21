Rain and thunder chances into mid-week and beyond

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Overnight we will continue to see the chance for showers and some thunder. By morning, low temps will have fallen into the mid and upper 60′s.
A series of upper level disturbances will then move across the region into mid-week. What does this mean? Well, it means we will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast into Wednesday.
High temps Monday will settle into the mid to upper 80′s, while on Tuesday and Wednesday we should see low 80′s.
Sunshine returns on Thursday, briefly, with more rain and thunder chances from Friday through the upcoming weekend.
