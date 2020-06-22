Fire damages Hyde Park restaurant

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fire broke out at a Hyde Park restaurant early Monday morning, according to fire officials.
Units were dispatched to the fire around 3:30 a.m. at the Dancing Roll that is located at 3443 Edwards Road.
Firefighters on scene found the fire in the rear kitchen area and were able to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes.
The fire did not extend into the rest of the building.
No occupants were inside at the time.
No injuries were reported.
Damage is estimated at $30,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
