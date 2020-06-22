Full-contact sports allowed to resume in Ohio on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was announced in a press conference last week that full-contact sports can resume in Ohio, Monday, June 22, as long as safety protocols are observed.
The Cleveland State University Viking’s Lacrosse team was seen on their field on Monday at they get back to summer practice.
For all sports, all contact practice and training my resume, the state said. Only intra-club and team scrimmages are permitted for contact sports and practices, and open gyms should be limited in the same way wherever possible.
Competitive games and tournaments are permitted for non-contact sports only, the state said.
According to the state, this is what is mandatory:
- Players, coaches, officials athletic trainers, and officials must conduct daily symptom assessments. Anyone experiencing symptoms must stay home.*
- Athletic trainers must wear a face covering when attending to an injured player, preferably a medical-grade mask, except for one of the following reasons:
- Facial coverings in the work setting are prohibited by law or regulation.
- Facial coverings are in violation of documented industry standards.
- Facial coverings are not advisable for health reasons.
- Facial coverings are in violation of the business’s documented safety policies.
- Facial coverings are not required when the employee works alone in an assigned work area.
- There is a functional (practical) reason for an employee not to wear a facial covering in the workplace. (Written justification must be provided to local health officials, upon request, explaining why an athletic trainer is not required to wear a facial covering when attending to an injured player. At minimum, facial coverings (masks) should be cloth/fabric and cover an individual’s nose, mouth, and chin.)
Here is what is mandatory for spectators at events.
- Spectators must conduct daily symptom assessments. Anyone experiencing symptoms must stay home.*
- Six-feet social distancing must be maintained between individuals.
- No congregating before or after practices or games is permitted.
