Kentucky Primary: What you need to know

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Monday is your last chance to vote early in Kentucky before the primary election Tuesday.
Gov. Andy Beshear expanded the state’s mail-in voting program for the primary only. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot already has passed (it was June 15.) They must be postmarked by Tuesday or dropped off at the polling location nearest you. Look that up here.
Here’s a breakdown of northern Kentucky polling places Monday:
- Kenton County: Vote between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the county clerk’s office,m 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011
- Campbell County: Vote between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the county administration building, 1098 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071
- Boone County: You need to make an appointment, voting will be at the county administration building, 2950 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only one or two polling locations will be open for in-person voting on Tuesday. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kenton County: The Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 W Rivercenter Blvd, Covington, KY 41011. Free parking will be available at the county garage across the street and TANK buses will go the convention center free of charge.
- Campbell County: Cold Spring First Baptist Church, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076
- Boone County: county’s enrichment center, 1824 Patrick Dr, Burlington, KY 41005, and the county administration building
Acceptable forms of ID include a government-issued photo ID, credit card or social security card, or you must be known by an election officer. Click here for the complete list.
You can check to see if you are registered to vote on the Secretary of State’s website.
Kentucky holds closed primaries, so only voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote in its party’s primary. Independents cannot vote in Kentucky’s partisan primary. If you are not registered, click here to do so but it’s too late to vote Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.