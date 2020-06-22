Monday Evening Update: Rains become widespread late evening and overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The humid air over the Tristate along with an approaching cold front will set off showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Through mid evening activity will be scattered but as the system gets closer rain will be come widespread with brief heavy, downpours and some window-rattling thunder. Thunderstorms are expected to be below severe thresholds overnight.
After a wet start from widespread, soaking rains, Tuesday from mid morning on will see light, hit-and-miss shower activity.
The big talker for Tuesday’s weather is the drop in humidity late afternoon and early evening. Sultry dew point temperatures close to 70° will dominate late morning and early afternoon. By 6PM dew point temperatures will drop into the low and middle 50s west of I-71 and everywhere by 10 PM.
Showery weather will continue most of the week.
