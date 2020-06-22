Ohio AG withdraws from prosecuting Pike County massacre case

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - In another stunning development of the Pike County massacre case, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office was permitted Monday to withdraw from prosecution.
The judge approved the AG office’s request during a hearing Monday for one of the suspects.
Deputy Attorney General Carol O’Brien filed motions Friday in all four suspects’ cases notifying the court agents with Bureau of Criminal Investigation would continue their work, but the office no longer will provide prosecutors to assist Pike County with it.
The lead special prosecutor on the case for the AG office, Angela Canepa, abruptly quit last month. She did not provide a reason for leaving the agency in her one-line resignation letter.
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk asked her to stay on the case anyway and filed a request to the court asking her to be appointed a special prosecutor again, at least individually.
“This case has always belonged to Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk and will continue to belong to him for prosecution as he sees fit,” the AG motion’s reads. “BCI will continue to assist Prosecutor Junk, including the services of a victim advocate for the family members of the victims, throughout the prosecution of this case.
“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is working with Prosecutor Junk to promptly provide him all copies of all materials related to the prosecution of this case currently in its possession. The old saw about too many cooks spoiling the soup is never more true than here. These cases require a single vision and coherent strategy.”
In court Monday, O’Brien told the judge there are “no substantive issues.” Canepa was on the case since the beginning, she said, and the Rhoden family has made it clear to the AG office they want Canepa to remain.
Junk told the judge Monday he didn’t have any problem with the AG office withdrawing.
Four members of the Wagner family, George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner and their two sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner and George Wagner IV, were charged in the April 2016 slayings.
If convicted, the Wagners could be sentenced to death. They are all being held at separate jails in Ohio.
They are expected to go to trial sometime next year.
On Monday, Billy Wagner and Jake Wagner are coming before the court.
Billy Wagner’s attorney is seeking “reasonable bond,” and Jake Wagner is set for a pretrial, court records show.
This is the first time the case has returned to court since Canepa quit, the latest in a series of changes among authorities in the state’s most complex homicide investigation to date, resulting in more than 1,000 tips, hundreds of people interviewed and dozens of search warrants.
Those changes and other circumstances prompted Billy Wagner’s attorney to file a motion earlier this month outlining several other issues it says have raised questions about the state’s case, specifically:
- Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader’s indictment and suspension. He was indicted on multiple charges including ones he misused public funds for personal gambling purposes. The charges are not related to the slayings, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
- The demotion, investigation, and resignation of former lead investigator Michael Trout last year. He was put on paid administrative leave and then left before he could be demoted for unprofessionalism and retaliation against subordinates, state records show. Court records say this was in part to the investigation into the Rhoden deaths. (Attorney General Dave Yost hired outside counsel to look into allegations Trout created a hostile work environment and had anti-African American and gender bias, state records show. The claims about bias were not substantiated.)
- Canepa quit via a one-sentence letter on May 22. (Senior Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson of the AG’s Special Prosecutions section was appointed to the case on September 30, 2019 and remains on it, according to spokesman Steven Irwin).
- A break-in at the trailer where evidence in the case is being held
- The state dropped charges against Billy Wagner’s mother, Fredericka Wagner
- Another person charged in connection with the case, his-mother-in-law Rita Newcomb, was permitted to plead to a misdemeanor
The motion also says the state has delayed filing discovery in the case since Wagner’s indictment in November 2018.
“Review of the incomplete discovery reveals no connection between Mr. Wagner and the Rhoden family deaths,” his attorney’s motion states. “The State provides no eyewitness testimony alleging seeing Mr. Wagner perpetrating the crimes as charged. There is no evidence linking Mr. Wagner to these alleged crimes. There is no physical evidence that links him to any of the crime scenes.”
The victims in the Pike County massacre are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head April 22, 2016, most several times, according to autopsy records.
Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part over a custody dispute over a young child Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden had together.
READ MORE | Pike County Massacre
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.