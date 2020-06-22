Play Ball? MLB owners want decision on 60-game season by Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Major League Baseball season could be in place by Tuesday afternoon.
Already approved by the owners, a 60-game regular season schedule would be implemented if the players’ union agrees to the health and safety protocols in place to start a season.
The league wants players to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The plan would be to start a second spring training on July 1. Games would then start the weekend of July 24..
Major League Baseball released the following statement Monday evening:
“In order to produce a schedule with a specific number of games, we are asking that the Players Association provide to us by 5:00 p.m. (ET) tomorrow with two pieces of information. The first is whether players will be able to report to camp within seven days (by July 1st). The second is whether the Players Association will agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason.”
