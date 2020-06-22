‘Plea agreement’ filed in Tamaya Dennard bribery case

Tamaya Dennard leaves federal courthouse on Feb. 25, 2020 (Photo: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer) (Source: Albert Cesare)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | June 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 1:09 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A “plea agreement” was filed Monday in the case involving a former Cincinnati City Council member under federal indictment on charges of bribery, attempted extortion, and wire fraud, court records show.

The “plea agreement” is not accessible to the public, so details are not available.

Tamaya Dennard’s attorney, Stephanie Kessler, mentioned in a filing that Dennard was in apparent behind-the-scenes conversations.

Plea deal for Tamaya Dennard? Ex-Cincinnati city councilwoman ‘in discussions’ with feds: court docs

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio have not commented on the case since announcing Dennard’s arrest earlier this year.

Dennard resigned in March amid growing calls for her to step down after her arrest in late February.

We are reaching out to federal authorities and Dennard’s attorney for comment and will update this story once we hear back.

One of her attorneys told us last week “As it would be improper for us to comment on an ongoing case at this time, we have no comment for the story. We will not be doing interviews at this time.”

