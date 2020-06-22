Pleasant Ridge protesters call for end to police brutality, gun violence

PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (FOX19) - Organizers of ongoing protests in Pleasant Ridge say they are taking a stand against police brutality and all gun violence.
The protesters have been demonstrating at Montgomery Road and Ridge Avenue for several weeks.
Lisa Gould says she helped organize the protests, which have been taking place every night for nearly two hours. Sometimes they have a few people there, while other nights there is a large group.
“We’re here with our signs, and ‘no justice, no peace,” Gould said, referring to the chant that has become emblematic of police brutality protests nationwide. “So we just want to do our part, and we have the Pleasant Ridge council that stands behind us.”
Gould says she supports police, but not police brutality.
She is also using the platform to call for an end to gun violence. Her son, David Gould, died after he was shot in 2011.
His Madisonville murder remains unsolved.
“We presume that there was some type of robbery, and it was a robbery gone bad,” Gould said. “Just to know that I’m out here trying to do something to keep his name alive, to keep all the other names alive.”
Kenneth Jones, an associate minister at New Mission Missionary Baptist Church, has attended the protests every day. He says he is demanding justice for the death of George Floyd and is asking for change.
“I support the police. It’s not that I don’t support them, but it’s a matter of what’s wrong and what’s right. It’s not a race card. It’s a wrong and a right,” Jones said. “That was wrong, and I believe we need to do something about it.”
Protesters say so far, everything has been peaceful, and they feel the community has been supportive.
“We have people bring us Gatorade, water, Powerade, and they say, ‘Keep up the good work,‘” Jones said.
The protests will continue to take place each night at the same spot starting at 7 p.m.
