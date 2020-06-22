Pleasant Ridge Rec Center closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
The rec center will be closed while contact tracing is completed by the Cincinnati Health Department.
The entire building is being cleaned and disinfected, the CRC said.
“CRC is taking the threat of COVID-19 very seriously and continues to stress the importance of maintaining a clean area and adhering to all recommended physical distancing policies. That includes staying home if you are not feeling well, washing hands regularly, wearing face coverings, and maintaining six feet of distance between yourself and others at all times,” they said in a social media post.
A reopening date has not been given.
