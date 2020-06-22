Protesters rally near Mann’s house, but don’t listen to him so he leaves

CLIFTON (FOX19) - About 50 protesters gathered at Dunore Park on Ludlow Avenue near Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann’s home Monday morning.
They wanted him to listen to them after he shut down and walked out of a budget hearing last week when it turned unruly.
The crowd at the city’s convention center Thursday night yelled over a speaker who talked in favor of funding police and then yelled over Mann, too, when he tried to restore order. Mann said he felt increasingly uncomfortable and someone in the crowd threw a tissue box at his chest. He left with police escorting him out.
The protesters’ plan Monday was to march to Mann’s home nearby after meeting in the park, according to a flyer for the event.
But when we talked with Mann earlier this morning, he said no one had showed up yet.
He said he would talk with them when they did.
“If they let me,” he told FOX19 NOW. “The essence of it is to listen to each other and talk to each other. It’s a two-way street. Talk and listen.”
Mann eventually went down to the park to try to talk with the protesters when they didn’t come to his house. He said they had apparently switched their plans and expected him to go the park to meet them, unbeknownst to him.
The protesters made their feelings known when he arrived. The exchange was civil, but they kept talking over him, so he left.
“We chatted and it was intense and an exchange of competing viewpoints and that was it,” he said. “It was the same thing (as Thursday night). They didn’t want to listen to me. They wanted to talk about Thursday night again. With all respect, they weren’t interested in having a conversation. They were interested in making their talking points again. In retrospect, no big purpose was served me going down there.”
