Two Pike County massacre suspects return to court Monday

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two suspects in the Pike County massacre are scheduled to return to court Monday.
Four members of the Wagner family, George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner and their two sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner and George Wagner IV, were charged in the April 2016 slayings.
If convicted, the Wagners could be sentenced to death. They are all being held at separate jails in Ohio.
They are expected to go to trial sometime next year, but now Billy Wagner and Jake Wagner are coming before the court.
Billy Wagner’s attorney is seeking “reasonable bond” and Jake Wagner is set for a pretrial, court records show.
This is the first time the case has returned to court since the lead prosecutor abruptly resigned from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office last month.
Angela Canepa was off the case a special prosecutor for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, but is now back as a special prosecutor as a private attorney, court records show.
It’s the latest in a series of changes among authorities in the state’s most complex homicide investigation to date, resulting in more than 1,000 tips, hundreds of people interviewed and dozens of search warrants.
Those changes and other circumstances prompted Billy Wagner’s attorney to file a motion earlier this month outlining several other issues it says have raised questions about the state’s case, specifically:
- Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader’s indictment and suspension. He was indicted on multiple charges including ones he misused public funds for personal gambling purposes. The charges are not related to the slayings, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
- The demotion, investigation, and resignation of former lead investigator Michael Trout last year. He was put on paid administrative leave and then left before he could be demoted for unprofessionalism and retaliation against subordinates, state records show. Court records say this was in part to the investigation into the Rhoden deaths. (Attorney General Dave Yost hired outside counsel to look into allegations Trout created a hostile work environment and had anti-African American and gender bias, state records show. The claims about bias were not substantiated.)
- Canepa quit via a one-sentence letter on May 22. Her resignation was effective Saturday. (Senior Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson of the AG’s Special Prosecutions section was appointed to the case on September 30, 2019 and remains on it, according to spokesman Steven Irwin).
- A break-in at the trailer where evidence in the case is being held
- The state dropped charges against Billy Wagner’s mother, Fredericka Wagner
- Another person charged in connection with the case, his-mother-in-law Rita Newcomb, was permitted to plead to a misdemeanor
The motion also says the state has delayed filing discovery in the case since Wagner’s indictment in November 2018.
“Review of the incomplete discovery reveals no connection between Mr. Wagner and the Rhoden family deaths,” his attorney’s motion states. “The State provides no eyewitness testimony alleging seeing Mr. Wagner perpetrating the crimes as charged. There is no evidence linking Mr. Wagner to these alleged crimes. There is no physical evidence that links him to any of the crime scenes.”
The victims in the Pike County massacre are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head April 22, 2016, most several times, according to autopsy records.
Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part over a custody dispute over a young child Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden had together.
