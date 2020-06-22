Village of Bethel mayor reopens park, lifts curfew

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Village of Bethel mayor rescinded the order that closed Burke Park to the public and extended the curfew.
The park is now open and the curfew is lifted, effective Monday, June 22.
Mayor Jay Dee Noble said the order was initially put in place due to the threat of continued and escalating violence during protests in the area.
Last week, Police Chief Steve Teague announced the man who was struck in the head during a protest pressed charges against the man who hit him.
Teague says an arrest warrant for assault has been filed against the suspect, 64-year-old Johnnie Devault, but his whereabouts are unknown.
The chief says they asked Devault to turn himself in, but he has not.
