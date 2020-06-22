WATCH LIVE: City of Cincinnati Budget and Finance committee meets in wake of Thursday’s protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city’s Budget and Finance committee is taking public comment as part of its discussion on the next city budget.
Last Thursday’s hearing ended abruptly after committee chair David Mann adjourned the public input session.
The crowd at the Duke Energy Convention Center had been booing a speaker who advocated for more police funding.
Under a new emergency order due to COVID-19, some participants at today’s committee meeting will be heard via Zoom while the number of in-person speakers allowed inside at the same time will be limited.
Each person wishing to speak during the meetings, whether in-person or virtual, had to pre-register online.
The first 40 minutes of each hour will be allotted to 20 in-person speakers.
Twenty minutes will then be given to 10 virtual participants once in-person comments conclude.
According to Mayor John Cranley, all meetings at City Hall Chambers will have a limit of 20 in-person speakers at any one time. Twenty more people will be rotated into Chambers until every speaker has had a chance to speak.
