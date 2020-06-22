FOP president decries ‘cowardice’ in city council proposals to ban police tools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The president of the Cincinnati FOP, Dan Hils, called a press conference Monday to speak about a motion made by Councilman Chris Seelbach about, “taking tools from CPD such as OC and CS gas and the other lack of support from Council.”
Hils said the changes would put officers “in even greater danger.”
Cincinnati police officers were seen using some type of gas during several days of protests following the killing of George Floyd
Floyd died in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck while Floyd was handcuffed and subdued.
