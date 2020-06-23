Baseball is Back! Players agree to report to camp July 1

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s game on for Major League Baseball.
After weeks of negotiations between the players and owners, the two sides announced Tuesday night that they’ve reached an agreement to start the season in July.
Commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to announce the length of the season and the start date, but players will report to training camp on July 1 in their home cities.
The season will reportedly be 60 games in length starting on July 24, though that has not been confirmed by Major League Baseball.
The two sides agreed to the length of season and salary structure Tuesday afternoon, but the final discussion points came down to health and safety protocols.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.