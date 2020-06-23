Cincinnati City Council to discuss several proposed police reforms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City Council’s Law and Public is meeting Tuesday to discuss and take action on several proposed reforms for the Cincinnati Police Department in the wake of national and local protests over police brutality.
Several of the recommendations overlap and some are expected to be passed easily by council soon such as continuing to update, or “refresh” the collaborative agreement and fully fund its civilian police oversight board.
Other proposals already are police policies, are in the works or were previously proposed but not yet picked up or incorporated by current police administration.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, committee chairman, says Cincinnati police became the national model for police community relations after the 2001 riots and is headed up today by an African-American chief has been there his entire career and rose through the ranks.
But now it’s time, he says, to take the police department’s progressiveness to “the next level” with increased oversight by Cincinnati City Council, who is elected by the citizens police protect and serve.
“It gives the ability of council to go on record with civilian oversight, to set expectations of the police department, so it gives us and the community the ability to hold the institution accountable, period,” Smitherman says.
“That’s why members of counsel are selected and that’s why we make public policy. It’s our ability to measure it which gives us oversight. It’s about oversight. We are going to ask questions and we are going to expect policies we pass be adhered to.”
One of Smitherman’s motions would require city administration to provide a report on all jurisdiction agreements between the City of Cincinnati and law enforcement in the Greater Cincinnati area. This is ensure all partner agencies are policing in a way that is consistent with CPD’s training, use of force requirements and style of community-based approach, Smitherman says.
Smitherman also recommends small children not be tased by Cincinnati police officers and any deployment of a taser on any minor child be reported in writing to the Law and Public Safety committee within five days.
If the use of force does not meet CPD policy or City Council’s direction to not tase a child of small stature, the chairman of council’s Law & Public Safety will hold a public hearing to discuss the incident within 30 business days of notification or at the first meeting following any recess of City Council.
Cincinnati police officials already changed their use of force policy last year to include new guidelines regarding children by removing the previous allowable age range of 7 to 70 years of age.
This happened after an officer who was working an off-duty detail at a Kroger store shocked an 11-year-old girl with a stun gun. It sparked outrage, calls for change and the city paid a $240,000 settlement.
Council Member Jeff Pastor’s motion would require police misconduct records be publicly available and searchable in an online database on the city’s website.
According to the agenda, Pastor would also like to see Cincinnati Police Department be required to report every stop, search, arrest, use of force and pointing of a weapon at a civilian to a public database, including the officer ID, location, perceived race, age, gender and disability status.
Pastor says the data should be published regularly but no less than annually.
That data already is gathered by Cincinnati police, but not all of it is not available to citizens in a public database.
Other reforms include:
- Banning the hiring of officers who were previously fired or who resigned while being investigated for serious misconduct and/or excessive use of force.
- Any officer who shoots someone to submit to mandatory drug and alcohol testing within one hour of the shooting.
One proposal that has upset rank-and-file officers, however, was recently announced by Council Member Chris Seelbach.
The motion, according to Seelbach, would ban police use of pepper spray and tear gas. Seelbach also has announced his intent to create a motion to ban “no-knock” warrants.
Seelbach’s motions, at least so far, were not on the agenda for Tuesday’s Law & Public Safety Committee meeting.
