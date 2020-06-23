Police chief argues against ‘defunding’ department, says more investment is needed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In an exclusive, one-on-one interview with FOX19 NOW, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac discussed police reform, recent protests over police brutality and CPD’s work in the community.
Isaac’s comments come one day after the FOP President, Sgt. Dan Hils, issued scathing criticism of attempts by City Council members to restrict police use of certain tools, such as pepper spray.
Isaac struck a different tone Tuesday as he emphasized the need for CPD and the community to move forward together.
“What they’re saying is, is that they want to see sizable amounts of investments into social issues that plague our communities — into education, into housing, into employment. And I agree with all those. I think we as a society need to invest into those things.
“But then I also hear: police, you need to reform. You need to do a better job of data collection, of analysis. Those things cost money to do. So (...) to take away money is the wrong move. You need to invest into your police departments so they can do a better job.
“Not every police department is created the same. And I think there needs to be an investment nationally to bring the departments up to standards and focus on those things.”
“You know I think we’ve done some good things, but we can’t rest on our laurels. You know, we have to continue to retrain and grow. There are always new things that are coming out in the profession. And we need to continue to take a critical look at ourselves and we need to be open to what people are saying. We need to take that input and be willing to embrace that conversation.
“So that’s what I’m urging our officers to do: remain professional and remain patient; be open to the conversations that are being had. There are a lot of things being said out of anger, but there are a lot of real things being said, and we need to make sure we’re moving forward.”
“I’ve done a couple of Zoom calls in the last week with young people just to say that, ‘We’re not your enemy. We’re here to support you.' I’ve encouraged the kids to be involved, to pay attention to what’s happening and what’s being said — you know, understand what’s taking place. And that’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their life. Their voices mean something; their collective voice is loud. And I think that’s very important.
“What I say to the community is: We’re still here for you. That’s not changing. You know, I know people are angry with law enforcement. I don’t want people to forget the work that’s been done by members of the community here, and by law enforcement as well.
“There’s been a lot of hard work that’s taken place over the last decade-and-a-half. I think we’ve got a very strong foundation and a very good starting point to continue to move forward.”
