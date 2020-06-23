The Cincinnati Sports Club opens new outdoor adult-only pool

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A brand new 2,000 square foot outdoor pool at the Cincinnati Sports Club is giving adults a new place to exercise and relax.
“This is for ages 21 and older complete with a 25-yard lap and leisure pool,” says Cincinnati Sports Club Executive Leadership Team Member Mary Frank. “There is also a hot tub. We also have a brand-new pool side bar and café. You know we are having to modify a few things because of COVID-19 but our adult members are loving this space and it’s open seven days a week.”
With eight aquatic facilities to take advantage of, there is something for everybody at the Cincinnati Sports Club.
“We have two indoor saltwater pools, one is our cool lap pool and a warm water pool, an indoor hot tub,” Frank explains. “Outdoors, a main pool, a zero-entry baby pool, a splash pad, and now our adult pool and adult hot tub, cool tub.”
Frank has been at the Cincinnati Sports Club for 27 years.
She says what sets them apart is that they are constantly improving and changing to meet their member’s needs.
“We are a club that is an initiation based club and those initiation dollars are matched up to $3 per dollar by our private owners and that’s what allows us to reinvest in our facility and do projects like this without having to do assessments for our members,” says Frank.
This summer, they are celebrating their 30th anniversary.
Their next project will be a dog park on campus.
“Having some of these amenities now allow us to take care of them and their loved ones at the same time,” Frank says.
The new adult-only outdoor pool is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
