As other cities cancel July 4th fireworks, Hamilton is going bigger than before

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The City of Hamilton will have fireworks this 4th of July.
There will be some changes to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
Fireworks shows aren’t prohibited in the state of Ohio, but many Tri-State cities have canceled their July 4th fireworks celebrations as a precaution.
Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith says that wasn’t an option.
“Not having the fireworks I think sends the wrong message to our residents,” he said.
Hamilton’s 4th of July fireworks will address social distancing by giving residents a number of different choices for viewing the spectacle. A location for the fireworks site itself was scouted and chose with these viewing areas in mind.
“We had about two-dozen volunteers go out to different parks and public spaces around the city to view and give us feedback on what a number of places had in way of visibility from setting of fireworks from two different test locations,” Neighborhoods Director Brandon Saurber said.
The site that stuck was Pyramid Hill. The city says this spot will allow the display to be seen far and wide.
“We will be using much larger fireworks this year than we have in past years, which means we will have much better elevation of those fireworks,” Smith said.
Saurber offers Joyce Park’s soccer fields and the parking lots at Miami University’s Hamilton campus as places to watch where social distancing can be maintained.
“We’re asking people to sort of self-assess and put themselves in a safe position, so no, we will not be going out and enforcing that,” Saurber said.
A concert will also be held at the city’s RiversEdge Ampitheatre on the 4th of July.
To encourage social distancing there, the city has created box seats throughout the facility that are socially distant from each other.
