Cooler, Less Humid Overnight and Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a wet start from widespread, soaking rains, during afternoon only scattered, lighter showers fell. As the humidity drops into late evening the air will become very comfortable. f
Despite lower humidity for Wednesday and Thursday there are still a few showers in the forecast but no big rains. Friday the humidity will rise again and the weekend looks sticky with periods of shower and thunderstorm activity.
Next week looks warm to hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90. Typical summer shower activity is in the forecast.
