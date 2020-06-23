Fines reduced for most minor traffic, criminal tickets temporarily in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A majority of fines for minor traffic and criminal tickets will be reduced for almost two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hamilton County Municipal Court announced on Tuesday fines will be reduced to $100 for most minor traffic and criminal tickets.
The reduction in fines will start on July 1 and go through Aug. 31, according to a news release from the court.
Hamilton County Municipal Court officials say this decision comes in a response to the public health crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fines can be paid online at the Hamilton County Court website.
