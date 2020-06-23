GE to layoff more than 200 employees at Evendale site in July

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 200 employees at General Electric’s (GE) Evendale location will be laid off in July, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
On July 24, a total of 208 full-time salaried employees will be laid off, a news release from ODJFS states.
These employees will soon join hundreds of others to be laid off from GE.
- Between March 22-April 29: 29 pensioners
- Between March 30-June 3: 47 part-time employees
- April 17: Nine full-time hourly employees
- May 31: 165 full-time salaried employees laid off
- June 7: 147 full time- hourly employees laid off
In total, the ODJFS says 558 full-time employees at the Evendale location will have been laid off by the end of July because of the coronavirus and other circumstances.
Here’s the breakdown from ODJFS of the July 24 layoffs grouped by job titles:
- Administrative Assistant: Two
- Advanced Lead Engineer (Service Engineering): One
- Advanced Lead Engineer (Testing): One
- Aviation OMLP Administrator: One
- Digital Communications Specialist: Two
- Director (Digital Operations): One
- End User Support Engineer: One
- Engineer (Interdisciplinary Engineering): One
- Engineer (Metrology): One
- Engineer (Testing): Three
- Evendale Coating Technician (TA): One
- Executive (CCO): One
- Executive (Marketing): One
- Executive (Materials Planning and Execution): Two
- Executive (Quality): One
- Executive (Services): One
- Executive (Tax Planning Director): One
- Formalities Specialist: One
- Lead Accounting Operations Analyst: One
- Lead Business Communications Specialist: One
- Lead Buying/Procurement Specialist: 15
- Lead Cash Flow Analyst: One
- Lead Commodity Management Specialist: One
- Lead Customer Order and Fulfillment Specialist: Four
- Lead Customer Quality Specialist: One
- Lead Designer (Drafting): One
- Lead Engineer (Mechanical Component): Two
- Lead Engineer (Product Definition): One
- Lead Engineer (Program Management): One
- Lead Facility Engineering Specialist: One
- Lead Facility Management Specialist: One
- Lead Manufacturing Engineer: 11
- Lead Manufacturing Operations Finance Analyst: One
- Lead Manufacturing Specialist: Three
- Lead Materials Planning and Execution Specialist: 11
- Lead Operations Management Specialist: One
- Lead Organizational Communications Specialist: One
- Lead Product Cost Analyst: One
- Lead Production Quality Specialist: Five
- Lead Production Supervision Specialist: Two
- Lead Risk Modeling Analysis Specialist: One
- Lead Sourcing Initiatives Specialist: Two
- Lead Sourcing Management Specialist: Five
- Lead Supplier Quality Engineering Specialist: 10
- Manufacturing Administrative Support Coordinator: One
- Manufacturing Engineer: Five
- Manufacturing Specialist: Four
- Marketing Communications Specialist: One
- Materials Planning and Execution Specialist: One
- Principal Engineer (Chief Engineering): Two
- Production Supervision Manager: Eight
- Production Supervision Specialist: One
- Production Supervision Team Leader: One
- Senior Business Operations Manager: One
- Senior Cash Flow Planning and Analysis Manager: One
- Senior Commercial Finance Staff Manager: One
- Senior Counsel (Commercial): One
- Senior Counsel (IP): One
- Senior Counsel (Litigation): One
- Senior Customer Contract Manager: One
- Senior Customer Quality Manager: One
- Senior Engineer (Cheif Engineering): Four
- Senior Events Leader: One
- Senior Finance Manager: Two
- Senior FP&A Operations Manager: One
- Senior Manager (Global Government Incentives): One
- Senior Manufacturing Engineering Manager: Six
- Senior Manufacturing Engineering Staff Manager: One
- Senior Manufacturing Improvement Manager: One
- Senior Manufacturing Projects and Initiatives Manager: Three
- Senior Manufacturing Projects and Initiatives Staff Manager: Three
- Senior Market Intelligence Leader: One
- Senior Marketing Manager: One
- Senior Materials Planning and Execution Manager: Two
- Senior Materials Planning and Execution Staff Manager: One
- Senior Media Relations Leader: One
- Senior NPI Product Manager: One
- Senior Operation Management Staff Manager: Two
- Senior Operation Manager: Two
- Senior Operations Leadership Manager: One
- Senior Product Cost Manager: Two
- Senior Product Manager: Three
- Senior Product Marketing Leader: Two
- Senior Production Staff Manager: One
- Senior Project Management Staff Manager: One
- Senior Project Manager: Two
- Senior Resource Management Staff Manager: One
- Senior Risk Manager: One
- Senior Sales/Bid Support Manager: One
- Senior Security Staff Manager: One
- Senior Sourcing Initiatives Manager: Two
- Senior Sourcing Manager: One
- Senior Specialist (Compliance and Regulatory): Two
- Senior Specialist (Government Contracts Audit): One
- Senior Staff Engineer (Materials Science and Engineering): One
- Senior Supplier Quality Engineering Staff Manager: One
- Specialist (Government Contracts): One
- Sr Channels Sales Director: One
- Sr Commercial Proposals Director: One
- Sr Global and Key Accounts Director: One
- Sr Manager (Technical Product Management): One
- Sr Staff Application Operations Engineer: One
- Staff Engineer (Materials Science and Engineering): One
- Warehouse and Inventory Specialist: One
GE Executive Director of Media Relations Perry Bradley released this statement to FOX19 NOW:
“These actions are consistent with previously-announced plans to reduce our workforce due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation industry. We appreciate the commitment of all our employees during this difficult time, and we regret having to take this action. We remain focused on protecting the safety of our employees, continuing to serve our customers, and preserving our capability to respond as the industry recovers.”
All of these layoffs, according to the company, are part of GE Aviation’s plans to reduce its global workforce by 25%.
