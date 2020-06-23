Gov. DeWine pushing for Ohio to be home of new US Space Command headquarters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced his endorsement on Monday to bring the new U.S. Space Command headquarters to Ohio.
In a letter to the assistance secretary of the Air Force, the governor endorsed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Dayton area, saying they would be the ideal location for a future command center.
The U.S. Air Force and Office of the Secretary of Defense announced in May that nominations for the headquarters’ location would be accepted based on specific criteria. The Dayton region meets all of the requirements.
If selected, the governor’s office said the headquarters could bring up to 1,400 personnel to Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.