Great Miami River advisory lifted after tests no longer show high levels of E. Coli

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The advisory for the Great Miami River has been lifted after tests show a sewage treatment plant is no longer releasing high levels of E. Coli into the water, health officials announced Tuesday.
Less than a week ago, officials advised people to avoid using the Great Miami River because the City of Middletown Sewage Treatment Plant released under-treated sewage into the water.
Public documents containing email exchanges between EPA officials show the plant was slightly above permissible discharge levels of E. Coli in the river between June 11-16.
On Monday, June 15, the emails state the E. Coli discharge was too high to count.
The next day those same emails said the discharge was 24,196 parts per 100 milliliters of water.
Encountering wastewater can result in several increased health risks such as diarrhea, dysentery, gastroenteritis and hepatitis A, according to The Butler County General Health District (BCGHD).
The BCGHD said Tuesday the tests taken on June 20-21 continued to show the plant was no longer releasing high levels of E. Coli.
As a result, the water advisory for the Great Miami River was lifted.
Officials from the Ohio EPA, City of Hamilton Health Department and BCGHD now say normal river recreation activities can resume.
