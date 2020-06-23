Hankison officially fired from LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of three Louisville Metro Police Department detectives involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor has been officially fired from the force.
Brett Hankison was notified by letter today of his firing which came after his pre-termination meeting.
An investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit found that on March 13, 2020, Hankison violation 14 counts of the department’s standard operating procedures when he “wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds” into Taylor’s apartment while he and two other detectives were serving a no-knock warrant.
The termination letter says Hanksion’s actions “displayed and extreme indifference to the value of human life” and “created a substantial danger of death and serious injury” to Taylor and the three occupants of the neighboring apartment.
The letter also says that when Hankison fired the 10 rounds through a covered patio door and window, he had no idea if there was an immediate threat or if any innocent people were present.
Hankison will have 10 days to appear his firing.
