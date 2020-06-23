Kentucky Primary: What you need to know

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky’s primary election is Tuesday, but your in-person voting options are limited due to coronavirus.
Only one or two polling locations will be open per county, so you may face long lines.
Polls opened at 6 a.m and close at 6 p.m.
Here’s where you can vote in person in northern Kentucky:
- Kenton County: The Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 W Rivercenter Blvd, Covington, KY 41011. Free parking will be available at the county garage across the street and TANK buses will go to the convention center free of charge.
- Campbell County: Cold Spring First Baptist Church, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076
- Boone County: County’s enrichment center, 1824 Patrick Dr, Burlington, KY 41005, and the county administration building, 2950 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005.
Acceptable forms of ID include a government-issued photo ID, credit card or social security card, or you must be known by an election officer. Click here for the complete list.
You can check to see if you are registered to vote on the Secretary of State’s website.
Gov. Andy Beshear expanded the state’s mail-in voting program for the primary only.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot already has passed (it was June 15.)
They must be postmarked by Tuesday or dropped off at the polling location nearest you.
Look that up here.
More than 883,000 absentee ballots were requested statewide, with slightly more than half filled out and sent in, Beshear said Monday. More than 88,000 Kentuckians voted in-person early.
Kentucky holds closed primaries, so only voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote in its party’s primary.
Independents cannot vote in Kentucky’s partisan primary. If you are not registered, click here to do so but it’s too late to vote Tuesday.
