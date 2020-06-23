Kentucky voters cast ballots in-person despite coronavirus risk

CAMPBELL CO., Ky. (FOX19) - From masks to Plexiglass, this year’s Primary Election in Kentucky had a different look but that still didn’t deter some people from voting in-person.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers working at a pair of Campbell County voting locations took several steps to ensure the safety of those voting.
The safety measures began as soon as voters stepped through the doors.
Volunteers in the walkways handed out a brand-new pen to each person to keep people from sharing and reusing pens.
Inside the voting center, Plexiglass separated voters and workers, who would confirm the person’s identity before giving them their ballot.
The FOX19 NOW team at the two Campbell County voting locations witnessed some people wearing masks and some who weren’t.
Not everyone decided to cast their votes in-person though on Tuesday.
More than 883,000 absentee ballots were requested statewide, with slightly more than half-filled out and sent in, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
88,000 Kentuckians voted in-person early, according to the governor.
The polls close at 6 p.m. in Kentucky but the results of the election won’t be known for another week.
Unofficial primary results will not be available until June 30, which is the extended deadline for all counties to report returns.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.