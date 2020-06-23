Lebanon City Schools announce plans to return to classrooms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lebanon City Schools has announced its plans to reopen entering the upcoming school year.
The Director of Curriculum and Instruction Mark Graler said the majority of students will be back in classrooms, however, a survey shows approximately 400 to 600 students will continue learning from home.
“Sometime in early July, you will receive a commitment form from the school district asking you to decide whether your child will be returning to school for face-to-face instruction or using the online learning option to learn from home. Both offer a quality curriculum and instruction. Your decision should be based on safety risk. We will be asking you to make a commitment for the first semester,” Graler said in a letter to parents and caregivers.
The first day of classes for all students is Monday, Aug. 17.
Full fall 2020 reopening plan:
