Mother, son charged with assaulting man outside Kenwood Towne Center

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A mother and son have been charged in an incident that unfolded Tuesday afternoon outside Kenwood Towne Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Alicia Joshua, 48, and her son, Joshua Ward, 23, got into a verbal argument with 55-year-old Brian Miller around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.
The argument was allegedly over a parking space.
The situation then escalated, according to the sheriff’s office, and both Joshua and Ward assaulted Miller, causing serious injuries to his face.
Deputies responded to the scene.
Miller was treated for his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the sheriff’s office says.
Joshua is now charged with misdemeanor assault and Ward is now charged with felony assault.
