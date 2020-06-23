NKY man sentenced for distributing child porn over BitTorrent

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Tuesday after being convicted of distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Michael Clark, 49, of Independence, Ky., distributed child porn on five separate occasions to a law enforcement officer using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, according to evidence presented at trial.
A search warrant warrant was executed at Clark’s resident in April 2018, the DOJ says. His computer was seized and a forensic examination revealed the pornography.
He was convicted by a federal grand jury last September.
The DOJ announced Clark’s sentencing Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation was conducted by the Homeland Security Investigations, Kenton County Police Department and Campbell County Police Department’s Electronic Crimes Unit.
The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elaine K. Leonhard.
Clark must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence under federal law, the DOJ says. He will be under probation supervision for 20 years following his release.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.