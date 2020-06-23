Ohio daycares sue to end Health Department rules on group sizes, staff-student ratios

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Dozens of Ohio daycares are suing the Ohio Department of Health to halt enforcement of pandemic-related rules.
The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law, a nonprofit legal center located in Columbus, filed suit in the Warren County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and DOH Director Amy Acton, MD permitted daycares to reopen in the state May 31 with sector-specific rules. The official DOH order came down May 29.
The rules can be found in full here.
Pertinent to the lawsuit, according to a release of the 1851 center, are the May 29 order’s “arbitrary” rules reducing the number of pre-schoolers and school-aged children a single staff member may care for from 14 and 20, respectively, to nine in each case.
The May 29 order also reduces the number of children who may be within the same room, regardless of the size of the space, down from 40 to nine, according to the release.
“Defendants continue to obstruct rather than advance Ohioans’ physical and mental health, all the while having continuously overinflated the risk of harm to the general public,” the lawsuit reads. “The pandemic itself has inflicted no deaths on Ohio children, apart from those caused by the policies of Defendants.”
The lawsuit argues Ohio agency or administrative regulations, which includes the DOH order, cannot overrule express legislative statutes on the same subject. Regulations that attempt to do so, the plaintiffs say, violate Ohio’s separation of powers.
The lawsuit also spends considerable time challenging the legal basis of Acton’s authority in issuing pandemic-related regulations and instituting criminal penalties for violating those regulations, as previous lawsuits from Ohio gyms, amusement parks and music venues have done.
“The Ohio Department of Health, its Director [Amy Acton], and county health departments claim the authority to criminalize and otherwise sanction Ohio Daycares for adhering to safe practices that are expressly protected by the Ohio General Assembly,” the lawsuit reads.
And later: “The Director’s Order on Child Care Services and any materially similar rules or orders are imposed pursuant to vague and unfettered enforcement authority that creates the crime of operating a daycare even within express legislative parameters; this violates the doctrine of separation of powers.”
Maurice Thompson is executive director of the 1851 Center Executive Director.
“The Ohio Constitution protects Ohioans from unelected government administrators attempting to override statutes passed by elected representatives, no matter what the rationale,” Thompson said.
“These regulations are particularly pernicious because they limit child care options for parents needing to return to work, dramatically raise the costs of these options, and threaten to bankrupt Ohio daycares.”
