One arrested after officer-involved shooting in Brown County

RUSSELLVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - One man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Brown County Monday night.
According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the 600 block of North Columbus Avenue around 9 p.m. after a woman called 911 and said a man with a gun was causing a disturbance.
Deputies said 43-year-old John Spires exited the house and discharged a shotgun outside the home before going back inside.
Responding deputies said when they approached the residence, Spires exited the home again and fired multiple rounds at them from a rifle. Two deputies returned fire.
Spires then went back into the home for more than an hour. Deputies said they observed him laying by the front door when they took a rapid approach and took him into custody.
He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Spires was transported to University Hospital for treatment.
His condition is not known.
No citizens or officers were injured in the incident.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident, and the deputies involved are on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.
The charges against Spires have not been announced.
