Metro riders encouraged to self-monitor as third bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Metro reported Tuesday a third bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the fourth Metro employee overall to test positive after two cases were announced last week and one was announced Monday.
Those who rode the following lines are advised to self-monitor for symptoms:
- June 17: Rt. 16 Mt. Healthy between 11:49 a.m. - 4:40 p.m.
- June 17: Rt. 85 Riverfront Parking Shuttle between 5:33 – 8:26 a.m.
- June 18: Rt. 85 Riverfront Parking Shuttle between 5:33 - 8:26 a.m.
- June 18: Rt. 16 Mt. Healthy between 11:49 a.m. - 4:40 p.m.
- June 19: Rt. 85 Riverfront Parking Shuttle between 5:33 - 8:26 a.m.
Metro says it has conducted contact tracing and notified other employees who may have come into contact with the operator.
Metro’s precautions against the spread of COVID-19 include plexiglass barriers as well as daily bus cleanings with a chlorinated, sanitizing disinfectant, and an electrostatic sprayer.
The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County have partnered to offer free coronavirus testing. Participants qualify for the testing regardless of whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not.
