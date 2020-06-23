Second OTR restaurant group announces COVID-19 cases — but it isn’t closing

They continued: “As a society, if the expectation is that any business which has a confirmed case of COVID must continuously close and reopen, it creates an impossible environment in which to operate. We all assume some level of personal risk when we leave our homes whether it is to grocery shop or go to the home improvement store or go to work. The reality is, that all any business can do, is take every possible precaution to limit risk for team members and guests within their four walls. This is what we have done to the best of our ability.”