Second OTR restaurant group announces COVID-19 cases — but it isn’t closing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group says two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Thunderdome operates several restaurants in Cincinnati’s urban core, including Krueger’s, Bakersfield, CityBird, The Eagle and Pepp & Dolores in Over-the-Rhine.
It announced the cases in a Facebook post signed by co-funders and co-owners Joe Lanni, John Lanni and Alex Blust Tuesday night following what they described as “an overwhelming amount of false information being spread online about our restaurant group.”
The employees comprise one team member at The Eagle and one at Bakersfield, the owners say.
“We can confirm these individuals NEVER worked a shift in the restaurants while exhibiting symptoms,” the statement reads. “As soon as we received notification of positive COVID tests, we spent the weekend gathering information, conducting an internal investigation, notifying team members, and continuing our safety practices and procedures.
“The timely discovery of these cases and quick response can be credited directly to the rigorous training on safety procedures that our team members received prior to reopening our restaurants.”
Thunderdome outlines its pandemic-related safety procedures in the full Facebook post.
The announcement comes just hours after fellow OTR restauranteur Daniel Wright announced he was closing his restaurants temporarily as a precaution due to an employee’s likely positive test for COVID-19.
“The only way our company can guarantee everyone’s safety and discovering asymptomatic employees is through mandatory testing,” Wright wrote on Facebook. “Taking care of staff and our guests is our top priority.”
Thunderdome’s owners seemed to reply to Wright’s decision in their post, writing: “We understand that other businesses have chosen to close for a period of time, as a result of a positive COVID test, and for those businesses it was most likely a good decision. We also know that many other businesses, from grocery stores to hardware stores, have experienced positive COVID cases and have chosen to safely remain open. As a local business, with a larger footprint in our city, we’re fortunate to have the resources we needed to create these protocols and to be able to quarantine exposed team members while continuing to operate safely.”
They continued: “As a society, if the expectation is that any business which has a confirmed case of COVID must continuously close and reopen, it creates an impossible environment in which to operate. We all assume some level of personal risk when we leave our homes whether it is to grocery shop or go to the home improvement store or go to work. The reality is, that all any business can do, is take every possible precaution to limit risk for team members and guests within their four walls. This is what we have done to the best of our ability.”
