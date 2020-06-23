5 OTR bars, restaurants close for the day so staff can receive coronavirus tests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owner of several Over-the-Rhine restaurants is taking precautionary measures after an employee at one of the locations might have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Daniel Wright, who owns five restaurants in OTR, wrote on his Facebook page that a back of the house (BOH) worker at the Pontiac Bourbon & BBQ “likely tested positive” for the virus.
This worker was asymptomatic and took the test after possibly encountering someone who had the coronavirus, according to Wright.
As a result, Wright said his five OTR restaurants will be closed Tuesday so all staff can get tested.
But, as Wright says, the decision to close for the day was not forced on them.
He says this choice was made to ensure the safety of everyone.
“The only way our company can guarantee everyone’s safety and discovering asymptomatic employees is through mandatory testing,” Wright wrote on Facebook. “Taking care of staff and our guests is our top priority.”
Wright added in his post that this might be something restaurants could “consider doing monthly or bi-monthly,” until the coronavirus pandemic has ended.
Wright is the owner of Abigail Street, Forty Thieves, Holiday Spirits, Pontiac Bourbon & BBQ and the SENATE Restaurant in OTR as well Senate-Blue Ash.
