Trustees to discuss Marge Schott name change for UC baseball stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Board of Trustees at the University of Cincinnati are set to meet Tuesday to discuss a possible name change to UC’s baseball stadium.
Marge Schott Stadium was named after the controversial general manager, president, and CEO of the Cincinnati Reds from 1984-99.
Jordan Ramey, a former UC baseball player, created a change.org petition to have the name changed.
Baseball player and team captain Nathan Moore says the university stadium’s name honors an “open racist.”
The university says the Board, which makes decisions about naming, is consulting with President Pinto.
“Their deliberations will no doubt benefit from—and be accelerated by—the guiding principles and conceptual framework set forth by the campus-wide committee that recently studied the naming change associated with the College of Arts & Sciences. We look forward to sharing the path forward with our campus community,” M.B. Reilly, spokesperson for the University of Cincinnati, said in a statement.
FOX19 NOW will update this story once new information is available.
The Marge & Charles Schott Foundation recently released a statement about the naming controversy.
“While we cannot make excuses for the rhetoric made by Mrs. Schott decades ago, we can ask you to learn from Mrs. Schott’s mistakes as well as her great love for Cincinnati,” the statement read.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.