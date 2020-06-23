VP Mike Pence to visit Lordstown for unveiling of new electric Endurance truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Youngstown area on Thursday to attend the unveiling of Lordstown Motors’ new Endurance electric pickup truck.
Pence, now on the campaign trail with November quickly approaching, is expected to deliver remarks, and afterward, meet with law enforcement and community leaders.
The closing of the longstanding GM plant, and its 1,400-plus layoffs, drew ire from both sides of the aisle with President Donald Trump and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) each criticizing the closure and calling for new jobs in the small Ohio auto town.
The unveiling will begin at 4:15 p.m., and will also include a speech from Cleveland businessman and Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns.
Businesses in Westlake and Cleveland have pledged to buy more than 1,200 Endurance trucks, which cost $52,000 apiece.
