Testing sites increase in Ohio to help prevent spike in COVID-19 cases, DeWine says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said there will be in increase in testing sites through the state to help prevent a spike in coronavirus cases,
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 46,127 cases and 2,735 deaths.
DeWine, his wife Fran and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted got tested for coronavirus during Tuesday’s briefing.
He says he did the test to show how simple it is.
“We really want to encourage people to go out and get tested,” DeWine said.
DeWine announced the launch of three new PSAs. The first two ads are titled “I Believe,” and they focus on real Ohioans who are reinforcing the interventions that medical experts tell us will make a difference in slowing the spread of the COVID-19.
The third PSA is called “Up to All of Us.” It features real Ohioans in real places of business.
Husted, in anticipation of July 4 holiday said fireworks shows are not prohibited, but large gatherings are discouraged.
“There are ways we can celebrate without gathering too closely together,” he said. “We can find ways to celebrate without gathering close together in small groups. Watch from your porch, your car, or your backyard.”
DeWine spoke about the vandalism at the Ohio State House and said the damage will not be tolerated.
“We have seen businesses vandalized - many are small businesses whose owners have worked on for many years. To see that wiped away in an act of violence, vandalism, and destruction is a sad thing to see,” he said.
In addition, he is asking all protest demonstrators to wear masks.
“The things we do impact others. You can protest and get your point across, but you should also social distance and do everything you can do slow the spread of COVID-19,” DeWine said.
Last week, DeWine said that several counties in southwest Ohio, including Hamilton and Warren counties, are showing a “worrisome” increase in COVID-19 cases.
DeWine says the Ohio National Guard will assist in five counties with the rising numbers: Hamilton, Warren, Montgomery, Greene, and Clark.
He says there will be an increase in pop-up testing in those areas.
The governor says the increases in southwest Ohio show the coronavirus is still here and we need to continue to take precautions.
“This is a work in progress. We cannot declare victory. This is something we have to continue to work on every day,” he said.
Contact sports in Ohio resumed on Monday.
DeWine announced he’ll have recommendations for schools from the Departments of Education and Health this week, but most decisions will be made by local school boards.
